U2 performed new single at Fremont Street ahead of Sphere residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U2 surprised valley locals and visitors on Fremont Street Saturday night!

The group performed a new song "Atomic City." According to Rolling Stone, the performance served as a music video shoot as well.

The City of Las Vegas tweeted about the performance, possibly bringing back nostalgic memories. U2 performed "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." Officials said the video for the song was filmed on Fremont Street in 1987 before it became the Fremont Street Experience with the canopy.

The band appeared to have performed on a stage on top of a flatbed truck, shown through the pictures from the City, in front of the Plaza Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

The Irish rock band starts their residency at Sphere on Sept. 29, "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere."