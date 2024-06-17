Retro by Voltaggio's restaurant residency wraps up on June 29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Retro by Voltaggio is getting ready to officially close their doors at Mandalay Bay.

It was part of a one-year restaurant residency program at the resort.

"Michael and Bryan's style, creativity and renowned hospitality are at the forefront in all they do," said Philippa Hayes, Mandalay Bay's Vice President of Food & Beverage. "Retro was a labor. of love that utilized all their talents and it w as evident in every touchpoint of the restaurant. We want to thank them for their time and commitment to the culinary residency program and can't want to see what they cook up next."

The 80s and 90s-themed venue debuted last May and the venue features updated classics like pepperoni rolls, chicken pot pie fritters, deviled eggs, and pot roast.

The residency wraps up on June 29.

Reservations are still available for the last two weeks of the residency and you can learn more here.

Mandalay Bay officials haven't said what the next steps or plans are for the space.