Penn & Teller show extended through 2026

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The magical duo of Penn & Teller will continue to call the Rio home.

On Wednesday, Dreamscape, which owns the Rio, said the pair's show has been extended and will run through the end of 2026.

"We are thrilled to continue the partnership with Penn & Teller," said Dreamscape President of Entertainment & Gaming, Trevor Scherrer. "Penn & Teller are icons in entertainent and their show continues to be a must see for Las Vegas visitors. We are honored to have them as part of the Rio as we reimagine this iconic resort."

Penn & Teller's Las Vegas show has been running for more than 22 years and they are the current longest-running headliners in Las Vegas history. The pair recently celebrated 48 years of performing together and have won eight awards as Las Vegas Magicians of the Year.

In early August, the duo will shoot the 10th season of their hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! in the Penn & Teller theater.

Their show returns to the Rio today. Tickets start at $60.