Nickelback coming to T-Mobile Arena in July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock band Nickelback is coming to the valley.

The band is taking the stage at T-Mobile Arena on July 15 as part of the Get Rollin' Tour to promote their 10th album.

They'll be joined by country rocker Brantley Gilbert as well as Josh Ross.

Let's get this show on the road and grab your tickets because they’re going fast. Which show are you coming to? ⬇️https://t.co/6xqlDAnKKz pic.twitter.com/H50xOtHlkh — Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 15, 2023

Get Rollin' is Nickelback's first album in five years and was released on November 18.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.