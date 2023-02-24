Watch Now
Nickelback coming to T-Mobile Arena in July

Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 23:22:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock band Nickelback is coming to the valley.

The band is taking the stage at T-Mobile Arena on July 15 as part of the Get Rollin' Tour to promote their 10th album.

They'll be joined by country rocker Brantley Gilbert as well as Josh Ross.

Get Rollin' is Nickelback's first album in five years and was released on November 18.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

