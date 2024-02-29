Watch Now
Mirage volcano show returns to the Las Vegas Strip on Friday

Mirage volcano
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 19:57:28-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Volcano lovers rejoice!

The fan-favorite volcano show is set to return to the Mirage on Friday, with shows running hourly from 8 p.m to 11 p.m.

Between construction for Formula 1 and Paramount taking over the spot for its Paramount Mountain during Super Bowl week, the free volcano show has been dark for weeks.

Meantime, plans are moving forward for a Hard Rock guitar tower, which is expected to replace the Mirage volcano.

Hard Rock hotel plans
Renderings shared by Hard Rock International show the company's plans for a giant, guitar-shaped hotel at the site of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.

However, developers haven't announced the last Mirage volcano show.

