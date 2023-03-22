Watch Now
Hard Rock guitar tower gets approval to replace Mirage volcano

Clark County commissioners approved the permits and designs for Hard Rock International to replace the Mirage volcano with a giant guitar-shaped tower in a zoning commission meeting Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:11:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners approved plans to replace the Mirage volcano with Hard Rock International's giant guitar-shaped tower in a zoning meeting Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas locals and tourists have had mixed reactions when it comes to replacing the iconic volcano, a staple on the Strip.

"It’s our history," said Tamara Watson, a 26-year resident of Las Vegas. "For it to be turned down and to have a Hard Rock, nothing on the Hard Rock, but it’s a little bit of Vegas Strip’s history that I think is being demolished."

One tourist visiting from the U.K. told Channel 13, "I think that looks really cool and I think a lot of people will really love that!"

Discussions on the drastic change to the Las Vegas skyline came back in 2021 when Hard Rock International purchased the Mirage for $1.075 billion.

In December 2022, executives presented plans to build the 600-room guitar tower and proposed renovations to every part of the property, including the existing hotel of 3,044 rooms. New renderings indicate that the resort will also have a theater with nearly 3,000 seats, new restaurants, shops, and pools.

Hard Rock tells Channel 13 that a timeline for construction is scheduled to be released in late 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

