Mirage announces additional Center Stage Comedy performers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mirage is announcing their latest set of performers set to take the stage as part of its Center Stage Comedy lineup.

Earlier this month, the casino said the new brand will replaces Aces Of Comedy.

"Las Vegas is known as one of the pinnacle locations for comedy and throughout the years, we have been the host for legendary comedians," Mirage president Joe Lupo said. "As the anticipation builds for the spring and summer line-up, we are eager to welcome back comedy headliners such as Jim Jefferies and Wayne Brady, who will kick off this new chapter at our property."

The casino said Kathy Griffin will kick things off on June 17 and tickets will go on sale for her show on Friday.

🎟️ Want to be the first to snag tickets to see Kathy Griffin? 🎟️ Pre-sale for her show is happening this Thursday 10AM to 10PM! Use code KATHY and don't miss out! 🤣👀#PreSale #KathyGriffin #LiveEntertainment pic.twitter.com/Vro8Ovfgqh — The Mirage (@TheMirageLV) March 28, 2023

You can see the full lineup below.