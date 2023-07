LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — George Lopez is bringing his "Alllriiiighhttt!" tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

The actor and comedian is coming on Sept. 1st and 2nd.

Lopez will be at The Mirage Hotel & Casino inside The Mirage Theatre as part of the property's center-stage comedy lineup. More performers include Kathy Griffin, Daniel Tosh and Kevin James.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.