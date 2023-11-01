Miracle Mile Shops debuts new 3D projection show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new free show is coming to the Miracle Mile Shops.

On Wednesday, officials announced The Lost City Show has officially made its debut.

The 3D projection show was created "with the help of innovative projection mapping technology, which allows projects to envelop any surface and create surreal effects."

According to Miracle Mile officials, visitors can watch "fire, water, ice, earth and wind dance across the stone facade" of the V Theater and surrounding cityscape.

Visitors can catch the hourly show every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.