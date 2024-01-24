Las Vegas businesses getting ready for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away and crews are working around the clock to make sure everything is ready for The Big Game.

Channel 13 saw crews place a huge, purple Super Bowl banner on the side of the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. If you make your way to the stadium, you will also find a makeshift fence on Polaris Avenue near the stadium parking lot. Other tent-like structures and what look like stages have also been placed around the stadium parking lot.

"It's pretty exciting," said Selena Benjamin, Assistant General Manager at WSKY Bar and Grill.

Benjamin said the bar and grill, which is just across the street from the stadium, has witnessed the Super Bowl transformation firsthand.

"I can't wait, like, until the big game," Benjamin said. "It's going to be awesome."

RELATED LINK: Locals Guide to the Big Game

Benjamin said the bar and grill has also been busy gearing up for the fans.

"We are ordering lots of food. We are ordering lots of booze. We are trying to get a bunch of fun activities going on, a bunch of prices. It's going to be amazing," Benjamin said.

Benjamin anticipates business will be booming, which is why it will be all hands-on deck at the bar and grill.

"A lot of interest from the community, from companies," Benjamin said. "We are a baby. We just opened up and want to make sure this is flawless."

She said they will be offering different deals for customers to enjoy the game at their facility.

"You want the vibe of being at the Super Bowl but you know the Super Bowl is pretty expensive so this is where you are going to go."