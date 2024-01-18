A big party for the big game? Permits approved for 'large event' in empty Las Vegas Strip lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas gets ready for Super Bowl LVIII, we are learning more about the events taking place that week that you can go to.

Wednesday, county commissioners approved permits for what appears to be a big party across from the Wynn in the lot that was once the site of the Frontier Hotel.

"It seems like there is a big separation on that side of the Strip," said Nate Nahafy, who is visiting from New York.

Tourists question what the big empty lot is on the Strip.

"It is a long way to walk," said Johnny Bromey from New Zealand.

Bromey walked by it to get to Resorts World. But as the city gets ready for the Super Bowl, it appears this lot across the Wynn and Encore will be turned into a game day party.

Clark County commissioners approved permits for West Wynn LLC.

The permits are for a large event to take place at the empty lot just across the Strip from Encore and Wynn the week of the game. The lot is where the Frontier Hotel once stood before it was imploded in 2007.

We found county permits showing it will be called Homecoming Series and Taco Bell Innovation Summit. 4,000 guests are expected to attend.

"It will be a massive party," Bromey said. "People from all over the states and further are coming in."

Those permits show that beginning Jan. 25, temporary structures are set to be built on the lot. During Super Bowl week, DJs will perform every day.

If you can't go to the Super Bowl, this is one of many events bringing the flavor of the big game to everyone.

"We are attracting over 60 third-party events that will be happening," said Sam Joffray, president of the Super Bowl Host Committee. "Such as charitable events, parties, and sponsor activations around town."

Joffray told KTNV anchor Joe Moeller last week that Las Vegas locals and visitors will see the changes up and down the Strip.

"You'll see citywide installations of decor and some of the activations the sponsors are doing," he said. "Once you get in that two-week window after teams are determined, it will really feel like the Super Bowl."

