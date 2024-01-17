How Las Vegas locals can get involved in Super Bowl week activities without breaking the bank

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played next month in Las Vegas, will cost thousands of dollars, but going to the actual game isn't the only way to experience the overall event.

On Tuesday, members of the Super Bowl Host Committee briefed Clark County Commissioners for the final time as the big game looms on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

One of the main messages from committee members — locals can get involved even if they don't want to spend around $10,000 (or much more) for a ticket.

"It's really important for us that not only the fans coming into town for the game, but also locals to know about what's going on over the next number of weeks," said Katie Keenan, senior director of live event operations for the National Football League.

Perhaps the two biggest opportunities include Super Bowl week "Opening Night" on Feb. 5 and the "Super Bowl Experience," which will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10.

The Opening Night event allows locals the chance to go inside Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl's media day. Tickets are $30 and the event runs from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Super Bowl Experience will take place at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center and run from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, and from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. the Saturday before the big game.

The experience will allow fans to get player autographs and take photos with Super Bowl rings and the famed Vince Lombardi championship trophy. Tickets start at $25 for adults, but children 12 and under will get in free.

"We're no stranger to hosting the largest trade shows, like CES, and the biggest music festivals and concerts," said Sam Joffray, CEO of the Super Bowl Host Committee. "Now we're doing the biggest sporting events, too."

In all, Clark County officials said Tuesday that about 200 "special event licenses" have been applied for. Many of those events are Super Bowl parties and other special get-togethers during Super Bowl week.

Security will also be ramped up in the days leading up to the game.

Officials said a special vehicle x-ray machine will be set up for all cars and trucks wishing to enter the stadium district. That will start Feb. 4 and run through the early morning of Super Bowl Sunday.

Vehicles will have to pass through the machine — which will be set up about a mile from Allegiant Stadium — and will then be escorted by members of the Nevada Highway Patrol to their destination.

Clark County has also set up a text service to help folks with stadium area road closures leading up to — and in some cases following — the game.

For updates, officials are asking people to text "SBLV" to 31996. Information can be sent in either English or Spanish.

It's still unknown which two teams will play in the Super Bowl, but the NFL's postseason tournament is down to just eight teams.

In the NFC, it will be either the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers or Tampa Bay Buccaneers advancing to Las Vegas. The 49ers are favored to advance.

In the AFC, the favorites are the Baltimore Ravens, but three other teams also have a chance to punch their ticket to Las Vegas — the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.