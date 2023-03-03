Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Lion Habitat Ranch throwing animal birthday parties this weekend

Lion Habitat Ranch
Lion Habitat Ranch
Lion Habitat Ranch
Lion Habitat Ranch
Lion Habitat Ranch
Posted at 9:13 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 00:13:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is ready to celebrate with some party animals this weekend.

On Friday, they're celebrating World Wildlife Day and they're also hosting a 16th birthday party for lions Geno and Belladonna.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with a gardening activity at noon as well a biodiversity scavenger hunt.

On Saturday and Sunday, it's Ozzie the giraffe's turn as the ranch celebrates his ninth birthday.

There will be a scavenger hunt, party favor-themed enrichment activities for the more than 40 animals who call the ranch home, plus a birthday cake for him both days at noon.

Ozzie will also use his tongue to hold a paintbrush and create artwork on canvases every half hour. The sanctuary will also auction off a special "hoofprint" with a painting and photo of Ozzie. They said proceeds are going back to the ranch so they can continue to take care of the animals.

General admission tickets are $20 dollars for local adults over 14 years old and $25 for non-locals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH