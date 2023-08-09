Lee Canyon opens new green trail at downhill mountain bike park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new green trail has officially opened at Lee Canyon.

"The green trail's easier terrain is a great starting point for newer mountain bikers," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's director of marketing. "Now, friend groups or families with riders of different ability levels can enjoy the mountain in a way that's comfortable for each rider."

In addition to the new trail opening on Wednesday, Lee Canyon officials also announced they're rolling out their first summer edition of Feel Good Fridays. Full-day passes for Lee Canyon's downhill mountain bike park will be $25 every Friday and Experience Downhill packages will be $49. Resort officials said they will donate $5 for every pass or package purchased on Fridays to the High Fives Foundation. The organization is based out of Reno and helps fund adaptive athlete programs like skiing and mountain biking.

Resort officials said that through their winter version of Feel Good Fridays, they've raised over $80,000 for the organization.

Experience Downhill packages were also announced on Wednesday. It costs $69 on weekdays and $89 on weekends. It includes a two-hour session with a mountain bike guide and rental gear, which includes a mountain bike, helmet, and protective elbow and knee pads.

As for what guests can look forward to, Lee Canyon officials said trail work is continuing on the downhill mountain bike park and they expect to open more trails in the weeks ahead.

