Late-night host event canceled due to Jimmy Kimmel getting COVID-19

Strike Force Three event
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 13, 2023
UPDATE - Sept. 20

Jimmy Kimmel said the Strike Force Three show has been canceled due to him getting COVID-19. Kimmel said anyone with tickets will receive a refund and they will try to reschedule the show.

PREVIOUS - Sept. 13

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon plan to be in Las Vegas for "Strike Force Three."

"Strike Force Three" is based on the podcast "Strike Force Five" which includes the three plus Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

The podcast's first episode aired Aug. 30. According to the description on Spotify, the five "are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking writers and out of work staffs."

RELATED: 'Don't be a dummy, pay the talent': Actors, supporters protest at Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

Live Nation says the three will only be in Las Vegas for one night on Sept. 23 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A tweet from Kimmel says all the proceeds go to out-of-work crews.

Tickets are being sold to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

