Late-night host event canceled due to Jimmy Kimmel getting COVID-19

UPDATE - Sept. 20

Jimmy Kimmel said the Strike Force Three show has been canceled due to him getting COVID-19. Kimmel said anyone with tickets will receive a refund and they will try to reschedule the show.

Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.… — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2023

PREVIOUS - Sept. 13

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon plan to be in Las Vegas for "Strike Force Three."

"Strike Force Three" is based on the podcast "Strike Force Five" which includes the three plus Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

The podcast's first episode aired Aug. 30. According to the description on Spotify, the five "are teaming up for a new podcast to support their striking writers and out of work staffs."

Live Nation says the three will only be in Las Vegas for one night on Sept. 23 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A tweet from Kimmel says all the proceeds go to out-of-work crews.

.@StrikeForceFive (minus two) Live! @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon and me together in Las Vegas Saturday, September 23rd at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets on pre-sale tomorrow. All proceeds go to our out-of-work crews. pic.twitter.com/gnbT0tJrYj — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 13, 2023

Tickets are being sold to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.