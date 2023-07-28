'Don't be a dummy, pay the talent': Actors, supports protest at Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local members of the SAG-AFTRA protested in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

SAG-AFTRA stands for Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Dozens of actors and supports came out in full force Thursday night as more than 160,000 actors and support in the U.S. are on strike.

Contract negotiations with studios and streaming services have stalled over pay increases, residual payments and artificial intelligence.

LATEST: Actors in Hollywood accept federal mediation as a strike looms

"A lot of people are affected because they shut down productions, which means a lot of the support staff is not working right now," said TV ventriloquist April Brucker. "A lot of people are affected, it's just that simple. Don't be a dummy, pay the talent."

Union member with SAG-AFTRA said it's important to stand together and fight for new contracts.

"We need to come out here and represent our union, and that's what we work hard for," said Parisa Amira, SAG-AFTRA member. "We're a union. That's who we are. We work together, and we're going to stand up for one another."

Nearly all production in the U.S. has been halted as the actors' guild looks to get a new contract.