Las Vegas to have Kevin Hart 'New Year's Eve Experience' at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin Hart is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas for an Exclusive New Year's Eve Experience.

"Reality Check: New Year's Eve Experience," by Kevin Hart starts December 31 and January 1. Showtime for both experiences starts around 8 p.m. VIP tickets are also offered.

Hart recently announced he will make his mark at the state-of-the-art theatre as one of the first comedians to perform when he brings his 2022 Reality Check tour for two nights in November to be filmed as part of his next comedy special. Hart will bring his talents back to Las Vegas to celebrate the start of 2023 inviting fans to kick off the New Year in laughter. The Las Vegas shows are produced by AEG Presents.

