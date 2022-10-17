Chicago coming back to Las Vegas in 2023, playing live at The Venetian Theatre

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chicago is coming back to Las Vegas in 2023.
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will host the band at The Venetian Theatre for the sixth year in a row. The band is set to have eight shows at the venue.
The dates for the shows are planned as follows:
- February 24
- February 25
- March 1
- March 3
- March 4
- March 8
- March 10
- March 11
The shows are set to start around 8 p.m.
Ticketmaster says that tickets start around $49.95, and they will go on sale on Monday, October 24.
