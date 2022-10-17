Watch Now
Chicago coming back to Las Vegas in 2023, playing live at The Venetian Theatre

Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 18:09:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chicago is coming back to Las Vegas in 2023.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will host the band at The Venetian Theatre for the sixth year in a row. The band is set to have eight shows at the venue.

The dates for the shows are planned as follows:

  • February 24
  • February 25
  • March 1
  • March 3
  • March 4
  • March 8
  • March 10
  • March 11

The shows are set to start around 8 p.m.

Ticketmaster says that tickets start around $49.95, and they will go on sale on Monday, October 24.

More information can be found here.

