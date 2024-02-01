Las Vegas Sphere's next residency revealed: Dead & Company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deadheads are expected to descend on Las Vegas in the coming months when a new artist takes up residency at Sphere.

Dead & Company was announced Thursday as the next artist to headline the revolutionary venue that has captured the fascination of people across the world.

You could say Sphere has resurrected Dead & Company, a Grateful Dead spinoff formed in 2015, which recently bid farewell to fans in a touring circuit dubbed "The Final Tour."

Tickets start at $145 for the six-week, 18-show residency from May 16 through June 22.

Organizers add that each weekend of shows will feature a unique setlist, and concert-goers can expect to experience "never-before-seen visual storytelling...providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows."

For those who'd like to purchase tickets, pre-registration is recommended and can be done on the band's website.

An artist presale begins Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and general on-sale is scheduled to begin Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

"Advance registration does not guarantee tickets," show organizers warned, adding that, "Supplies are limited."

As part of the residency, Dead & Company is expected to continue work with its longtime sustainability partner, REVERB, "to reduce the residency's environmental footprint and engage fans to take action for people and the planet."

U2 was the first artist to headline Sphere after the venue opened to the public for the first time in fall of 2023.

In November, psychedelic jam band Phish announced a four-show run at the venue beginning April 18.