American rock band Phish announces four-show run at Sphere in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official — Phish will be the next act to take the stage at the Sphere in 2024.

The American rock band announced their four-show run at the Las Vegas Strip's newest venue in a news release on Thursday. Each performance will feature a "completely unique setlist and visuals," making every show a "truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience."

Since, as Phish fans know, they never play the same show twice.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” said Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

The band will take the stage at the Sphere on April 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024. These shows, the band noted, "mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and Sphere," though the four performances will be the only time the band appears at the cutting-edge venue — at least in 2024.

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

Additionally, travel packages will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., exclusively on phishatsphere.100xhospitality.com.