Las Vegas aquatic facility allowing dogs to swim in their pool for a day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas aquatic facility is getting ready to once again go to the dogs.

The Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility is hosting its annual "Dog Daze of Summer" event on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Small dogs under 30 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Medium dogs between 30 pounds and 65 pounds will be allowed in from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Large dogs over 65 pounds will be allowed in from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will include open swimming and raffles for dogs in the outdoor water park. There will also be local, dog-friendly businesses to connect dog owners with products and services that area available in the area.

Only dogs will be allowed in the pool.

Pre-registration is required and costs $7 per dog. Registration will not be available on the day of the event, which is also limited to 100 dogs per session. Owners must also show proof of their dog's vaccinations before being admitted to the event.

You can register at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility, which is located at 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, or online by clicking here.

Registration will begin on August 8 at 7 a.m. and will close on September 5 at 7 p.m.