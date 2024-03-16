Lapa Lounge opening at the Rio in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An iconic destination at the Rio Hotel & Casino is getting a new look.

The casino has revealed renderings for the Lapa Lounge, which is inspired by Rio de Janeiro's Lapa neighborhood.

"This lounge has greeted every guest that has entered the resort since the first day the Rio opened," said Trevor Scherrer, President and COO of Rio Las Vegas. "Although the lounge will have a new name and a striking new design, the Lapa Lounge will continue to create even more memories with an even better experience for years to come."

Rio Hotel & Casino

The new design features a ceiling adorned with golden-textured brass monkeys and jaguars, circling a blown glass chandelier while the honey onyx bar top is surrounded by teak accents and chairs covered in animal-inspired patterns.

The updated lounge is scheduled to open in June.

Dreamscape acquired the Rio from Caesars Entertainment in 2019 for $516.3 million. Since then, they've been doing property-wide renovations, including turning the Carnival World Buffet into the Canteen Food Hall and renovating guest rooms and suites at the Ipanema Tower.