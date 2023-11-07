Rio's Carnival World Buffet being renovated into Canteen Food Hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Rio Hotel & Casino is continuing to renovate.

This time, it's at the Carnival World Buffet. Casino officials said it is turning into the Canteen Food Hall. It will feature several restaurant concepts featuring different types of cuisine.

"When we started planning the revitalization of the resort, one of the first things we wanted to deliver was an approachable yet exciting dining destination that appealed to a wide variety of people, much like the Carnival World Buffet did back in its heyday," said Trevor Scherrer, President and CEO of Rio Las Vegas. "With a balanced mix of familiar favorites and some amazing first-to-market concepts, Canteen Food Hall is going to be a lively space where vibrant flavors and approachable cuisine unit. Our partners behind each of these restaurants have been nothing short of exceptional in their commitment to create food experiences that represent the future Rio and we are excited to introduce them to our guests."

According to a press release, the restaurants joining the Canteen Food Hall include the Southland Burrito Co., Shogun Ramen, Tony Luke's, Tender Crush, Nama Nama, and Attaboy Burger.

The food hall is scheduled to open in January 2024.