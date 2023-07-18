Dreamscape unveils renovation plans for Rio's Ipanema Tower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dreamscape is unveiling renovation plans for the Rio's Ipanema Tower.

Officials said 1,427 standard over-sized guest rooms and suites will get a face-lift including new furnishings, converting tubs to showers, and sectional sofas with a queen-sized pull-out bed.

Dreamscape officials said the new design aesthetic for the rooms draw inspiration from contemporary apartments near Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro including art from Brazilian artists and/or subjects.

"The new room design blends elements of fun and whimsy with an unmistakable touch of luxury," Dreamscape Founder Eric Birnbaum said. "We are excited to start the remodel this summer and are eagerly anticipating the moment our guests get to experience the refreshed rooms for themselves."

He added renovations are scheduled to be completed y the first quarter of 2024.

Dreamscape acquired the Rio from Caesars Entertainment in 2019 from Caesars Entertainment for $516.3 million.