Katy Perry announces final shows in her Resorts World residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Play" time is coming to an end.

Katy Perry is announcing the dates for her final 10 performances at Resorts World.

Her residency has run since Dec. 2021 at the Resorts World Theatre and over the weekend, she passed the 50-show mark.

"The last 50 shows in Las Veags have just flown by! It's bittersweet to announce the final 10 shows of Play ever," Perry said. "But I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4."

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/1645461123637088257

You can see the last dates below:

October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31

November 2023: 1, 3, 4

Tickets for those shows are set to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.