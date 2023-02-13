Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry extending residencies at Resorts World

RWLV_Katy Perry_Admat_Photo Credit_ Christine Hahn.jpg
CHRISTINE HAHN
RWLV_Katy Perry_Admat_Photo Credit_ Christine Hahn.jpg
_RWLV_Luke Bryan_Admat_Vertical_photo credit_ Jim Wright.jpg
Posted at 2:19 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 17:19:27-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music superstars Luke Bryan and Katy Perry are extending their residencies over at Resorts World.

New dates for "Katy Perry: Play" run from May to August 2023. Perry's residency opened in December of 2021 and has recently been nominated for the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Residency. Winners will be announced on March 27th. Perry has grown up coming to Las Vegas since she has family here. Due to her contributions, she even received a key to the Las Vegas Strip last June.

As for Luke Bryan, his residency opened in February of 2022 and his new dates will run from August through September.

Tickets for new dates for both of those shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. You can also catch them as judges on season 21 of American Idol. It's their sixth season judging together. The show recently unveiled a new teaser trailer of what you can expect this year. You can watch the premiere on February 19th right here on KTNV.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH