Luke Bryan and Katy Perry extending residencies at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music superstars Luke Bryan and Katy Perry are extending their residencies over at Resorts World.

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎉 International pop star @katyperry and world-renowned country music superstar @lukebryan announced the addition of new 2023 dates to their unforgettable residencies, at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. https://t.co/vHIC4j8DlJ pic.twitter.com/ILKqCCSvxG — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) February 13, 2023

New dates for "Katy Perry: Play" run from May to August 2023. Perry's residency opened in December of 2021 and has recently been nominated for the iHeart Radio Music Award for Best Residency. Winners will be announced on March 27th. Perry has grown up coming to Las Vegas since she has family here. Due to her contributions, she even received a key to the Las Vegas Strip last June.

June 8, 2022 is Katy Perry Day in Las #Vegas! #ClarkCounty Cmsr. @tsegerblom presented the superstar singer a proclamation and to the Las Vegas Strip honoring her career, philanthropy efforts and residency @ResortsWorldLV.@CommishTick @katyperry pic.twitter.com/JKMTpOgiRP — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 9, 2022

As for Luke Bryan, his residency opened in February of 2022 and his new dates will run from August through September.

Tickets for new dates for both of those shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. You can also catch them as judges on season 21 of American Idol. It's their sixth season judging together. The show recently unveiled a new teaser trailer of what you can expect this year. You can watch the premiere on February 19th right here on KTNV.

