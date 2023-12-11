K-pop superstars TWICE bring 'Ready To Be' world tour to Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — K-pop superstars TWICE are bringing their fifth world tour to Las Vegas.

It's a one-night-only show at Allegiant Stadium on March 16, 2024.

TWICE K-pop group Twice is coming to Las Vegas on March 16, 2024, for their 'Ready To Be' fifth world tour at Allegiant Stadium.

“ONCE! We are so grateful to see so many of you on tour this year,” TWICE said. “It’s been a huge honor to play for you all on our biggest tour yet. Let’s celebrate TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR READY TO BE once more together and make this a night we will never forget.”

Tickets are said to go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

According to a media release, there will be a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. More information on that can be found at vipnation.com.

The group will kick off their Latin America leg in February 2024 with four shows across Mexico and Brazil leading to their Las Vegas show on March 16. During this historic North American run, the global sensations notably became the first female K-Pop group to headline and sell out both NFL and MLB stadiums.

