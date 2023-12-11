Carrie Underwood extending residency through October 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country superstar Carrie Underwood is once again extending her residency at Resorts World.

On Monday, casino officials announced she is adding six new dates in October 2024. You can see the new dates below.



Oct. 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

From now through Dec. 16, 2023, fans can also catch Underwood performing Christmas songs from her album "My Gift (Special Edition)".

"To quote the song, Christmas is my 'Favorite Time of Year', so it's a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows - some of them for the first time live," Underwood said. "I'm thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can't wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year."

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.