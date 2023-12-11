Nicki Minaj bringing Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all Barbz.

Rapper and hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj is bringing her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Las Vegas.

On Monday, Live Nation officials announced she would be stopping by T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at AXS.com.