Bruce Springsteen adding Las Vegas stop to 2024 World Tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a Las Vegas stop to their 2024 World Tour on Friday.

The boss will be making his triumphant return to Las Vegas for the first time in 20 years, where he will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The incomparable performer's international 2023 tour has marked the first live show from Springsteen since the conclusion of The River Tour in 2017. This tour kicked off in February 2023 with a string of U.S. arena dates and continued into the spring and summer with dates in Europe before returning to North America for a second leg in August.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.