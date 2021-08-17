Journey announces shows at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Legendary rock band JOURNEY is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for a brand-new six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, from Dec. 1-11.

The beloved and iconic group featuring co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (Keyboards) will take the stage to perform their global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Who’s Crying Now” and more.

Ticket Information

Dates: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11, 2021

Public On-Sale: Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $69.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: AXS.com

Official Journey VIP Packages: A limited amount of official Journey VIP Packages will be available for each show during the pre-sale and general on-sale.

Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times-Platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been Diamond-certified and their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” has been streamed over one billion times alone.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers the below VIP experience options via AXS or by emailing TheaterVHLV@aegpresents.com .

Front and Center VIP – Be right in the action 55 feet from the stage in this prime first-level VIP area. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table as well as access to the Social VIP Lounge on the second level of the venue.

Elevated VIP – Enjoy phenomenal views of the stage from your own private table on the VIP second level. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table, VIP bathrooms and access to the Social VIP Lounge.

Suite Life VIP – Direct views of the stage from the second level of the venue in a private suite. Tickets include venue access via a separate VIP Entrance, cocktail service direct to your table, VIP bathrooms and access to the Social VIP Lounge.

Social Lounge VIP – Mix and mingle with your crew or make new friends in this lounge-style VIP area featuring a private bar, access to VIP bathrooms and venue access via a separate VIP venue entrance. Opportunity to upgrade to reserved tables and banquettes within the lounge.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

