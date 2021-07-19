Journey to return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Journey is scheduled to return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December 2021.

The group known as one of the world’s greatest rock bands will perform a special symphony performance for one night on Dec. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a presale starting on July 21 at 10 a.m. Las Vegas time and ending July 22 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on July 23 at 10 a.m. here.