Here's where you can watch 'Taylor Swift The Eras Tour' film in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of fans who weren't able to score tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour are now going to get a front row seat courtesy of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film.

In November, Ticketmaster crashed while Swifties rush to purchase tickets to see the pop star in-person. The incident event led a Senate Judiciary Committee holding a Congressional hearing on the matter. Swift's tour is on pace to break $2 billion in North America and could become the highest-grossing tour of all time. She stopped by the valley and became the first female solo performer to headline Allegiant Stadium, which was back in March.

On Thursday, the pop star released the trailer for the concert film and announced that tickets are on sale now. Swift said adult tickets are $19.89, which are a nod to her re0released album "1989 (Taylor's Version)", and a child's ticket will cost $13.13, which is her favorite number. It's scheduled to be released on Oct. 13. Because of anticipated demand for Taylor Swift's movie, the producer for the "Exorcist: Believer" movie said they are switching that movie's release date from Oct. 13 to Oct. 6.

Here's a list of theaters across the valley where you can catch The Eras tour concert film.

Cinemark Theaters



Suncoast Casino - 9090 Alta Drive

Santa Fe Station - 4949 North Rancho Drive

The Orleans - 4500 Tropicana Avenue

Sam's Town - 5111 Boulder Highway

South Point Casino - 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Cinedome Henderson - 851 South Boulder Highway

AMC Theaters



Town Square - 6587 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Rainbow Promenade - 2321 North Rainbow Boulevard

Regal Theaters

