Taylor Swift fans take over Allegiant Stadium, heavy traffic near venue

Taylor Swift is coming to Las Vegas for her "Eras Tour" shows on Friday and Saturday. Ahead of the massive events, her 'Swiftie' fanbase is lining up at Allegiant Stadium for merch starting Thursday. Paulina Bucka reports.
Taylor Swift fans at Allegiant Stadium
Posted at 7:38 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 23:01:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Taylor Swift's first night of two performing at Allegiant Stadium, and fans are already lining up at the venue.

Asides from the venue, the rest of the town is celebrating the Taylor Swift takeover with signs that play off of Swift songs.

PREVIOUS: Taylor Swift fans descend on Allegiant Stadium for merch sale ahead of superstar's double concert weekend

RTC and NDOT posted some signs throughout traffic that get in the spirit.

"It's a speed limit, not a suggestion, don't 'Shake It Off'," one sign read. Another one said, "Reckless drivers, you need to calm down."

Traffic around Allegiant Stadium got busy as well with bumper to bumper traffic. Hacienda Avenue and Valley View Boulevard was also closed off in preparation of the event.

KTNV's Paulina Bucka was at Allegiant Stadium talking to fans already at the venue. Some fans were getting some merchandise ahead of the concert.

