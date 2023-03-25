Taylor Swift fans take over Allegiant Stadium, heavy traffic near venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Taylor Swift's first night of two performing at Allegiant Stadium, and fans are already lining up at the venue.

Asides from the venue, the rest of the town is celebrating the Taylor Swift takeover with signs that play off of Swift songs.

RTC and NDOT posted some signs throughout traffic that get in the spirit.

"It's a speed limit, not a suggestion, don't 'Shake It Off'," one sign read. Another one said, "Reckless drivers, you need to calm down."

Traffic around Allegiant Stadium got busy as well with bumper to bumper traffic. Hacienda Avenue and Valley View Boulevard was also closed off in preparation of the event.

Definitely in our Eras era. ✨#Swifties are taking over the roads this weekend. Are you ready for it? #tstheerastour



📸: @LasVegasLocally pic.twitter.com/t7j4x8biZF — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 24, 2023

KTNV's Paulina Bucka was at Allegiant Stadium talking to fans already at the venue. Some fans were getting some merchandise ahead of the concert.