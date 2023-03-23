Taylor Swift fans descend on Allegiant Stadium for merch sale ahead of superstar's double concert weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taylor Swift is coming to Las Vegas this weekend for the second stop of her "Eras Tour." Ahead of the double-concert weekend, fans are already descending on Allegiant Stadium for a merch sale Thursday.

The superstar's fan base, known as Swifties, have been a force to be reckoned with since the tour announcement. Over 2,000,000 tickets sold on the first day of tickets sales for her U.S. dates alone.

The city of Las Vegas is already prepping for the many thousands of Swifties coming to town for the 2-day event happening this Friday and Saturday.

Las Vegas will light up their Gateway Arches in Taylor Swift eras colors every night until she performs in the city on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ojZEObZGgJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

Before the weekend kicks off, fans are having an opportunity to purchase official tour merchandise at Allegiant Stadium, where the "Anti-Hero" singer is expected to perform 44 songs each night.

Are you ready for it? Get your Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour merch early in Lot B tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/G6NH89Yt3Q — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) March 23, 2023

Lot B of Allegiant Stadium will be open for merch buyers from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

