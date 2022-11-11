Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces second tour date in Las Vegas

2019 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs on her 30th birthday at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:46 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:46:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to unprecedented demand, Taylor Swift has announced a second night in Las Vegas for "The Eras Tour."

17 other new dates have also been added to the tour, which begins in March 2023.

Both of Swift's performances in Las Vegas will be at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. beabadoobee and GAYLE will be featured as guest performers for both nights.

The next sale will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

