Guy Fieri set to open 'Chicken Guy' restaurant at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "Mayor of Flavortown" is bringing another restaurant to the Las Vegas Strip.

Chicken Guy is set to open at Caesars Palace this summer, which will be the chain's third location in the West.

"Vegas is my home away from home and I'm always bringing my latest and greatest concepts to the city," celebrity chef and UNLV almnus Fieri said. "I'm so stoked to be bringing Chicken Guy to Caesars Palace for the best freakin' chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes that you're going to find!"

The restaurant features tenders that are brined in lemon juice, pickles, and buttermilk and infused with herbs. You can order grilled or fried chicken in sandwiches, skewers, or salad bowls.

There will also be 22 different signature sauces to choose from.

"Guy Fieri is an integral partner for the Caesars Entertainment family and we are so glad to welcome his culinary excellence to Caesars Palace," said Terrence O'Donnell, vice president and assistant general manager of Caesars Palace. "Chicekn Guy will be a convenient destination for guests to experience fast-casual service while indulging in Fieri's flavorful cuisine."

Fieri also has restaurants at the Rio, the Linq, and a stand at Allegiant Stadium.

Back in January, Fieri also announced a new Flavortown Sports Kitchen is set to open at the Horsehoe Las Vegas this summer.