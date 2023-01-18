Guy Fieri's announces summer opening for Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official — Flavortown is coming to Las Vegas!

In a press release on Wednesday, Guy Fieri announced the new Flavortown Sports Kitchen will be open this summer at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, as part of the resort's ongoing brand transformation.

According to the release, the restaurant will be a prime destination for guests to watch sporting events while enjoying Fieri’s "signature American-style cuisine and bold flavors."

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen will span 6,540 square feet and will seat up to 279 throughout the bar, main dining area and rotunda. The restaurant will feature a colossal, 360-degree island bar with decorative liquor displays and enough LED screens to satisfy any sports fanatic.

“Like I always say, ‘Go Big or Go Home,’ and that’s exactly what we’re doin’ now by bringing Flavortown Sports Kitchen to Vegas, baby!” said Fieri. “Between my days as a UNLV Runnin’ Rebel, my flagship Guy’s Vegas at The LINQ and El Burro Borracho, Las Vegas is my second home. It’s about time we plant the Flavortown flag at the Horseshoe to create the best place to eat, drink, watch sports and bet in the city. Let’s go!”

“We are incredibly fortunate to expand our partnership with Guy Fieri and welcome his talents and unique creations to Horseshoe,” said Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the property. “Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is an exciting addition to Horseshoe Las Vegas and an important piece of its transformation story.”

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is slated to open in the summer of 2023 in the former Burger Brasserie space.

It is Fieri’s third Las Vegas restaurant with Caesars Entertainment, following Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel and Experience and El Burro Borracho at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

For more information, guests can visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas.