Gov. Joe Lombardo, Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud to appear in Summerlin July 4th parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud are among the special guests expected to appear at this year's Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony is also expected to help kick off the 29th annual parade festivities, organizers announced on Friday.

More than 50,000 people are expected along the parade route to take in the festivities.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in Las Vegas valley

Organizers say the entire valley is invited to celebrate the holiday in Summerlin with "Southern Nevada's largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade." The 70 entries will include "a 40-foot American Eagle, a 30-foot Grand Old Flag plus 18 more giant inflatable balloons," and more than 20,000 cubic feet of helium is expected to be used for the inflatables.

The 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights will be represented by Whitecloud along with the Golden Knight, the Knight Line and the Vegas Vivas on this year's float. The Las Vegas Aviators will also be represented, organizers noted.

Those attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

DANGEROUS HEAT: Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas valley ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

Some of the new floats attendees can expect to see include "Indiana Jones Experience," "Barbieland, U.S.A.," "Parade of the Pink Ladies," "Star Spangled Rodeo," "Schoolhouse Rock," "Red White and Bluey," and "Up, Up & Away with Peppa Pig."

Popular patriotic-themed entries are expected to return this year, including "A Salute to the Military," "America Sings!," "America Standing Tall," "Happy Birthday, America" and "Can't Stop the Beat."

Parade organizers are also bringing back fan favorites like "Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens," "The Magic of Encanto," "Mario Karts on Parade," "Beach Day with Baby Shark" and "Princesses on Parade."

Parade grand marshals include Col. Brian T. Hobbins and Lt. Col. Laurel Hobbins (retired).

The parade is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

When to arrive:

"No parade/viewing set-up is allowed before July 3 at 7 a.m.," organizers stated. "Items placed before this time will be removed and donated. All persons and their property must remain on the curb."

Parade route:

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

How to get there:

Parade organizers suggest using RTC 210, which is the nearest public transportation route available, or new this year, Lyft rideshare. Parade organizers have partnered with Lyft to offer two dedicated, convenient drop-off/pick up locations close to the parade route: one near Hills Park; and one near Hillshire Drive and Village Center Circle. The parade-day special offering can be accessed on Lyft's website.

