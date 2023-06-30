Final preparations underway for Summerlin's Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 4th of July is almost here. Organizers are preparing for the valley's largest Independence Day parade in Summerlin.

Summerlin is getting ready to celebrate the 29th anniversary of its annual Patriotic Parade. The parade will showcase over 70 entries, from a 40-foot American eagle to the rolling boulder from the new Indiana Jones movie to floats inspired by beloved characters like Barbie and the little mermaid.

Parade Spokesperson Tommy Porrello shares his excitement for this year's event.

"We do have some new floats this year. We always try to incorporate new ideas for people that have come year after year," said Porello.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in the Trails Village intersection. It's estimated that over 50,000 people will be in attendance.

"Everyone is anxious to go because they're getting their kids ready. Everyone is excited about watching the parade, so yes, we're all excited," said resident Ericka Turner.

Turner shares that attending the Patriotic Parade has become a beloved family tradition.

"My children, when they were young, loved it. They had a great time, and it's just a special day."

Porrello says over 2,500 participants and more than 500 dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and memorable event,” Turner said.

"At this point, now is exciting. I can't wait to see the people's reaction," Porrello said.

If you want something to participate in this holiday trading, the Summerlin Patriotic Parade will kick off Tuesday at 9 a.m.