Excessive heat watch issued for Las Vegas valley ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat watch ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, as the first 100-degree day approaches.

The valley is expecting to see temperatures remain in the high 90s on Thursday, though the temperature is expected to sharply rise into the triple digits over the weekend. Meteorologists say temperatures will rise 10 degrees or more above normal, compared to the low 90s and high 80s seen in the past few weeks.

The watch is scheduled to last from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3.

The NWS says the areas that will feel the brunt of the heat include the lower elevations throughout southern Nevada, Arizona, and California, excluding the Great Basin and Arizona Strip.

Individuals are advised to hydrate, wear light clothing, use air conditioning, and avoid outdoor activities for the duration of the watch.