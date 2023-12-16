Gluten-free fast-food chain opening first three locations in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new restaurant chain is getting ready to open their doors in Southern Nevada.

According to PowerSoul Cafe officials, they are the "world's first certified gluten-free fast-food restaurant chain". The company was created by Las Vegas-based entrepreneur Dina Mitchell.

"Cheers to my investors, supporters, vendors, and team. We did this. We're officially opening," Mitchell said. "Now, Las Vegans and those who visit our great city will be the first to see what I have been working on for the last two years and experience our mouthwatering smoothies and healthy, delicious fast food while experiencing the powerful and soulful culture we're bringing to life."

According to a press release, the flagship PowerSoul Cafe, as well as their central kitchen, will be located at 8180 West Warm Springs Road, at Tarkanian Plaza and is hosting its grand opening on Jan. 19. The location will feature an "AI drive-thru solution" and self-serve AI pickup lockers as well as a walk-up window.

To celebrate the grand opening, from Jan. 19 through Jan. 25, PowerSoul Cafe will offer free smoothies and food to customers who donate $1 or more to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. They will also offer free wheat allergy testing on select dates and times as part of a partnership with Summit Integrated Health.

A second PowerSoul Cafe location will be at 3501 South Valley View Boulevard, in Chinatown. A third location is scheduled to open in Henderson at 1469 East Lake Mead Parkway.

Restaurant officials are looking to hire 120 employees for their first three locations and central kitchen. You can learn more about those positions here.