Gilcrease Orchard's Fall Harvest starts on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is the first day of fall and will also be the first day for Gilcrease Orchard's Fall Harvest.

According to event organizers, activities will include photos backdrops, selfie stations, a hay wagon ride through the orchard, live music, a hay maze, a corn maze, a chicken coop, and a desert tortoise habitat.

It will be open from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m.m to 2 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursday, you won't need a ticket. However, tickets are required for Saturdays and Sundays. That's due to capacity limitations and crowd management issues.

Tickets are $5. Pumpkins will cost 75 cents a pound. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, produce, and concessions will also cost extra.

Event organizers said you can bring your own wagon to haul pumpkins to your vehicle and shears to cut pumpkins off the vine. They add it will be a long walk through unlevel ground and in the sun so event organizers are advising visitors to wear study, closed-toed shoes, hats, and sunscreen and bring cold water.

For food safety purposes, pets are not allowed at the orchard. However, ADA-approved service animals that have been trained to perform specific tasks for their owners will be allowed. Event organizers said the ADA does not recognize emotional support animals in that category.

Tickets are on sale now