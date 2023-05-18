Garth Brooks adds 18 new dates to Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is adding 18 new dates to his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

He's set to take the stage at the Colosseum on Thursday night for the first performance of his "Garth Brooks/Plus One" show. Back in December, organizers said they expected the show to run through 2024 due to "extraordinary demand." Tickets for the original shows sold out in just one day, according to Brooks.

"They said do you want to do 2024? I said you bet. It's the fact they keep showing up. That's the surprise," Brooks told Good Morning America. "I plan on being here until they throw me out so we'll see how long that is."

You can see the new 2024 dates below.



April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2, 4, 5

June 26, 28, 29

July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Fans and Citi cardmembers must register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Thursday, May 25 at 5 PM PT for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale. The Citi® Presale powered by Verified Fan takes place on Tuesday, May 30. The Verified Onsale will take place on Wednesday, May 31. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Brooks' shows will also have a no phone policy, which Brooks said will allow him to perform unique shows every night.

"I'm hoping they get something here that they can't get anywhere else," Brooks said. "I think it's a laboratory because no phone policy, no video policy, which makes me go here's a song I was working on today."

Brooks said the "Plus One" in his show's name means he could be joined by special guests at shows.

Tonight is the night! @garthbrooks makes his @ColosseumatCP debut at the Palace ✨ pic.twitter.com/yrslZlR7ey — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) May 18, 2023

And for Garth Brooks fans looking for permanent reminders of their Las Vegas experience, Brooks said there is a local tattoo shop that is the "only artist with Garth's official signature."