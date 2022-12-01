Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demand for Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at Caesars Palace is so high, organizers will extend the show through 2024.

"Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" at the Colosseum was announced in mid-November, and saw an "overwhelming demand" for tickets to the first 27 shows, organizers said.

The residency is expected to open in May of 2023. New shows in 2024 will be announced around that time, according to a press release from Caesars Entertainment.

"My whole life I have heard the saying, 'Rome wasn't built in a day.' Well, thanks to God and the people, ours was. Truly grateful and unapologetically excited,” Brooks stated Thursday.

First access to 2023 show tickets was available to those who registered as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Those who registered but were unable to secure a ticket for a 2023 show will have priority access to 2024 show dates, Caesars says.

Due to extraordinary demand Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency @ColosseumatCP is extending through 2024.



More information: https://t.co/TxAVWWlpIR pic.twitter.com/gkOukTAeSZ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) December 1, 2022

More information can be found at ticketmaster.com/garthvegas, where fans can also sign up for all announcements regarding new "Garth Brooks/PlusONE" residency dates.

Caesars promised "no two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional guest" to perform alongside Brooks.

"Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience," the company said previously.