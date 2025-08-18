Friends of India Las Vegas to celebrate Indian independence with music, dance and food

Friends of India Las Vegas is set to celebrate India's Independence Day on Sunday, August 24, with a vibrant community celebration full of food and festivities.

It's being held at the Anthem Center Ballroom at 2450 Hampton Road in Henderson from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include a dance competition, music and dinner.

“Our team is very excited to celebrate India’s Independence Day," said Saroj Chatterjee, president of Friends of India Las Vegas. "It is a special and important occasion for the Indian community to come together and honor all those who gave up their lives for us to have a free country, as well as to celebrate the Indians achieving success and recognition all across the world today. It is also an exciting chance to share the Indian culture with the broader community.”

Tickets for members cost $25. For non-members, they're $35.

An annual membership costs $20 per person or $40 for a family of four.

Click here to purchase tickets or a membership.

WATCH our previous coverage of the annual event: