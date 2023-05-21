Watch Now
Fremont Street Experience unveiling Katy Perry Viva Vision Show

Katy Perry Viva Vision Show
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pop superstar Katy Perry is receiving another honor from Las Vegas officials.

The Fremont Street Experience said the Katy Perry Viva Vision show is set to premiere on Saturday night with a special appearance from Perry. That's set for 11:30 p.m. at the Main Street Stage.

Perry and her family's ties to the valley go back decades. Her grandma was a seamstress and her dad was a chauffeur. Her parents also met and got married in Las Vegas. During her Play residency, Perry told the audience that her aunt was also a showgirl at the Stardust as part of the Folies Bergere revue. Resorts World, where she currently performs, is on the old Stardust site.

Last summer, Perry was also given the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Perry's last show at Resorts World is scheduled for Nov. 4.

