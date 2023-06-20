Fremont Street Experience hosting free concert with MaRynn Taylor on July 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another free concert is heading to the Fremont Street Experience.

On Tuesday, officials announced that MaRynn Taylor will perform as part of the "Country's Next Big Thing" series.

The 21-year-old moved to Nashville and got her big break at the 2019 CMA Music Festival and her latest single, "Make You Mine", debuted this spring.

The show is scheduled for July 11 at 7 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage.

Previous performers in this series include Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, and Jackson Dean.

If country music isn't your thing, the Fremont Street Experience is also hosting other bands in the coming months through the Downtown Rocks series and the Electric Vinyl series.