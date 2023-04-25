Fremont Street Experience announces Downtown Rocks lineup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fremont Street Experience is announcing the 2023 lineup for their free concert series Downtown Rocks.

It kicks off on May 28 and runs through October 28.

Bands set to take the stage include Smash Mouth, Soulja Boy, the All-American Rejects, and Dashboard Confessional.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Downtown Rocks free concert series this season for what has become one of the greatest traditions at Fremont Street Experience," said CEO Andrew Simon. "This year's lineup is our best yet."

Officials said additional dates and performances could be added in the coming months.

You can see the full line-up below.

2023 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup

