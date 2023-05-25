Another free concert series is heading to the Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials at the Fremont Street Experience are announcing another free concert series.

It's called "Electric Vinyl" and officials said it will feature DJs on select Fridays throughout the summer, starting on Friday. That's scheduled to take place on the Third Street Stage.

You can see the current lineup below. However, FSE officials said additional dates will be added to the lineup.



May 26 - DJ Buza - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 26 - DJ Alex Peace - 10 p.m. to midnight

May 26 - DJ Bad Boy Bill - midnight to 2 .m.

June 9 - DJ Konstantina - 10 p.m. to midnight

June 16 - DJ Stephi K - 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

June 23 - DJ Blake - 10 p.m. to midnight

June 30 - DJ Stephi K - 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

